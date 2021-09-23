VHSL delays football top 20 rankings due to COVID-related game postponements, cancellations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia High School League will release their first ‘VHSL Ratings’ and top 20 rankings for the 2021 football season on Monday, October 11.

This follows the conclusion of Week 7 games instead of the traditional Week 5 release.

VHSL sites the delay in releasing the ratings and rankings is due to the number of COVID-related game postponements, cancelations and make-up games.

“By delaying the announcement by two weeks, it will provide more accurate ratings for each region,” a release by the organization said.

