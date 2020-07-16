Virginia high school football in jeopardy as decision on season lingers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — High school football players are in the dark about when they’ll play under Friday night lights again.

The traditional high school football season could be in jeopardy as the pandemic continues to impacts sports, nationally and locally. Here in the commonwealth, the Virginia High School League (VHSL) will vote on three proposals for fall sports later this month.

None of them include playing high school football.

8News spoke with a former coach and high school senior about the vote and what it could mean for Friday night football moving forward.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow,” says former Varina Football Head Coach Stu Brown. He told 8News he understands the decision to not jeopardize student-athletes’ health amid concerns of the coronavirus but tells says it’s going to hurt a lot of kids come Signing Day.

“I traveled down south and got to see schools work out down south that has opened up and you know the college recruiters out there are looking at their student-athletes but they’re not being able to see our student-athletes,” Brown said.

MORE SPORTS NEWS: Richmond Kickers to open home schedule Aug. 1 with limited fans

The concern comes one day after the VHSL announced several proposals that would impact when and if football resumes. Voting on the plan will take place on July 27.

“How they get to play baseball but we can’t play football and they’re right behind us,?” asks Varina quarterback Bobby Dunn. “So, it’s crazy.”

As Dunn enters his senior season, he told 8News he and his teammates are still optimistic about a return to the field.

“End of the day they may push it to spring but you never know,” Dunn added.

Whatever the case, Brown told 8News he’s worried about the impact of the VHSL’s decision.

“Until something like this happens, somebody like a Bobby Dunn whose worked his whole life to get a free education to give him opportunities after high school,” Brown said. “It puts it into perspective how much damage this pandemic has caused.”

LATEST HEADLINES: