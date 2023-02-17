Justice Department investigators on Friday searched the offices of former Vice President Mike Pence’s political advocacy group as part of a review of his handling of classified documents, a spokesperson said.

Investigators did not find any new records with classified markings during their search of Advancing American Freedom’s office in Washington, D.C., Pence adviser Devin O’Malley said in a statement. They took one binder with “approximately three previously redacted documents.”

Those documents are believed to be from Pence’s 2020 debate preparations, a person familiar with the matter said.

“The vice president has consistently cooperated with appropriate authorities, has been fully transparent, and looks forward to the imminent conclusion of this matter,” O’Malley said in a statement.

The FBI last week searched Pence’s home in Indiana after a small number of documents with classified markings were found there last month. Last week’s search turned up one additional document with classified markings.

