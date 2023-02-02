Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to deliver the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Thursday.

McConnell and McCarthy in their statement lauded Sanders, who will give her remarks from Little Rock as the nation’s youngest governor and a champion of conservative principles.

“While President Biden keeps repeating old mistakes and failing Americans, a rising generation of Republican Governors are fighting for families, advancing new solutions, and winning,” McConnell said.

McCarthy praised the former Trump White House press secretary for pushing the “conservative agenda outside of Washington” and pressed that “everyone, including President Biden, should listen carefully” to her speech next week.

