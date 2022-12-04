Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Sunday condemned former President Trump as “an enemy of the Constitution” after he called for terminating the document over unfounded claims of mass electoral fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“Donald Trump believes we should terminate ‘all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution’ to overturn the 2020 election,” Cheney wrote on Twitter. “That was his view on 1/6 and remains his view today. No honest person can now deny that Trump is an enemy of the Constitution.”

Cheney, a leading Trump critic within the GOP who serves as vice chairwoman of the House Jan. 6 committee, was one of many figures to condemn Trump’s Truth Social post on Saturday arguing the Constitution should be terminated over his long-standing election grievances.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!” Trump wrote.

The White House and some in the GOP joined Cheney’s condemnations, including Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), the other Republican on the Jan. 6 panel.

“With the former President calling to throw aside the constitution, not a single conservative can legitimately support him, and not a single supporter can be called a conservative. This is insane. Trump hates the constitution,” Kinzinger tweeted.

The former president’s post came one day after new Twitter CEO Elon Musk promoted the release of the “Twitter Files,” which contained emails showing the social media company’s employees discussing their response to the New York Post’s October 2020 story about files purportedly from Hunter Biden’s laptop.

The emails show some confusion and disagreement among the employees as the company suppressed the story, but Twitter’s decision to limit the story’s reach was previously known, and then-CEO Jack Dorsey has since publicly called it a “total mistake.”

There were widespread concerns about the authenticity of the laptop’s contents at the time, although major news organizations months later verified some of the emails, leading to criticism and allegations of partisan censorship from the GOP.