House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) gifted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky an encased American flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol during his visit on Wednesday.

After Zelensky addressed members of Congress with a passionate speech, Pelosi shook his hand and presented the U.S. flag inside a special triangular case.

“This flag was flown over the Capitol today in honor of the president’s visit,” she announced as Zelensky held it up to cheers and applause.

The Ukrainian leader raised a fist as he walked out of the assembly with the encased flag in his hand.

Zelensky had earlier handed Pelosi a Ukrainian battle flag with messages written on it from soldiers on the battlefield. He said it was a “a symbol of our victory in this war.”

“They asked me to bring this flag to you,” Zelensky said, “to the U.S. Congress, to members of the House of Representatives and senators whose decisions can save millions of people.”

Zelensky traveled to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday as lawmakers prepare to pass an omnibus spending bill that includes $45 billion in additional security aid for Ukraine.

He told lawmakers in his congressional address that more security aid for his country would not be “charity” but would help defend democracy across the world.

The Ukrainian president also met with President Biden before he traveled to Capitol Hill.