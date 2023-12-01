Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court and who emerged as a key swing vote on some of the court’s biggest cases, died Friday. She was 93.

O’Connor’s passing was announced in a statement from the Supreme Court, which said she died of “complications related to advanced dementia, probably Alzheimer’s, and a respiratory illness.”

In 2018, just more than a decade after she retired from the court, O’Connor announced she was withdrawing from public life after being diagnosed with dementia.

Nominated to the Supreme Court by President Reagan in 1981, O’Connor became the first woman to serve on the nation’s highest bench.

A moderate Republican, O’Connor before coming to Washington served in all three branches of Arizona’s government.

