A judge on Monday signed off on a $200,000 bond for former President Trump in the Georgia election case, according to court filings.

The order forbids Trump from intimidating any co-defendants or witnesses in the case as he awaits trial.

The warning includes a level of detail beyond the bond orders the judge signed for two of Trump’s co-defendants earlier in the day, making clear Trump’s ban includes social media posts and an “indirect threat of any nature.”

Trump is also banned from contacting any co-defendant or witnesses in the case entirely, except through attorneys.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) charged Trump and 18 others over their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

The defendants have a deadline of noon on Friday to voluntarily surrender.

DEVELOPING