2020 Richmond History Makers Announced

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Valentine announced the six honorees that will be recognized at the 15th Annual Richmond History Makers & Community Update. This program promotes and celebrates the bold, innovative and often unsung work of individuals and organizations who strive to improve their communities.

On Tuesday, March 10th from 4:00 to 6:30pm at Virginia Union University, the honorees will be celebrated in a room full of family, friends, local leaders, community advocates, non-profit representatives and more.

“After 15 years recognizing the best the Richmond Region has to offer, we are more excited than ever to celebrate our 2020 honorees,” said Valentine Director Bill Martin. “Our new partnership with the Community Foundation, our return to Virginia Union University and our incredible group of winners are all a part of the Valentine’s wider goal of supporting and strengthening this program through continued community engagement.”

The 15th anniversary of this program also marks the first time the Valentine has partnered with the Community Foundation for a greater Richmond to provide an update on the progress being made across the region.

“Celebrating the Richmond History Makers honorees is a perfect way to reflect on the progress we’ve made as a city as well as the issues that continue to require unified effort,” said Community Foundation Chief Community Engagement Officer Scott Blackwell. “By providing an update on where we are as a region, we can celebrate the honorees while inspiring others in the community to take action.”

The honorees were nominated by members of the Richmond community according to six categories and chosen by a Selection Committee made up of LMR (Leadership Metro Richmond) graduates and former Richmond History Makers Honorees.

“We received nearly 100 nominations this year, and from that large pool of impressive candidates, six incredible honorees were chosen,” said Myra Goodman Smith of Leadership Metro Richmond. “LMR is honored be a part of this program for the 15th year in a row, and we look forward to joining with members of the Richmond community in recognizing these groundbreaking individuals and organizations.”

The 2020 Richmond History Makers and their categories include:

For Creating Quality Educational Opportunities:

ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation

For Championing Social Justice:

Tanya Gonzalez

The Sacred Heart Center

For Promoting Community Health:

Jeannette Cordor

Faces of HOPE

For Improving Regional Transportation:

Charles Rasnick

For Demonstrating Innovative Economic Solutions:

BLK RVA Action Team

For Advancing our Quality of Life:

Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia

The 15th Annual Richmond History Makers and Community Update on March 10th, 2020 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Virginia Union University’s Living and Learning Center. For tickets, click here.