2020 Virginia International Auto Show in Richmond this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2020 Virginia International Auto Show cruises into Richmond with hundreds of new cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs and more.

The Greater Richmond Convention Center will be filled with new vehicles. Attendees are invited to check out their favorite models in a no pressure, non-selling environment.

Sit behind wheels, inspect engines, experience new technologies and even take a spin in new vehicles. This annual event will also feature plug-in electric vehicles.

Hundreds of the latest cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs and alternative fuel options from more than 25 manufacturers, as well as exotics, pre-production models, classic cars, driving simulators and more

Some of the hottest cars will be there including the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, 2020 Toyota Supra, 2020 Ford Explorer, 2020 Jeep Gladiator and more.

Find out the latest driving trends. Electric cars are new wave, and there will be plenty of electric vehicles available- Nissan Leaf, Chevrolet Bolt, Audi e-tron and more will be at the show.

Also, America has been seeing the rise of SUVs and Crossovers. Some new ones to check out include the 2020 Lincoln Aviator, 2020 Ford Explorer, 2020 Kia Telluride, 2020, 2020 Audi Q7 and more.

Learn more about autonomous technology! Cars are almost driving themselves these days with semi-autonomous technology, driving assistance aides like distance control, lane keeping and lane departure warning systems are now found in many vehicles.

It’s fun for the whole family. There will be interactive displays, exotics, fun for the little ones and more.

Kids can test drive small electric vehicles on their own at the Citgo Kids Test Track.

Also new this year, Subaru Pet Adoptions, right in their display. Local pet rescue organizations will have cute pups available that need homes! Worth a stop!

A collection of custom cars, classic vehicles, vintage Mustangs and a British car collection will round out the eye candy at the show.

The 2020 Virginia International Auto Show will be held at the Greater Richmond Convention Center at 403 North Third Street.

The show will run on these dates and times:

Friday, February 14, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, February 15, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, February 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For tickets, click here.