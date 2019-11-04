ASK 5K Donut Run to offer sweet treats on the race course

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC) —ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation is offering sweet treats to runners who lace up for the ASK 5K Donut Run presented by Dunkin’. The race, high on sugar, low on competition, bills itself as the most delicious 5k in town and will feature donuts along the route.

All proceeds from the event benefit the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation and the organization’s mission to make life better for children with cancer. ASK’s support begins the moment a parent hears those words “Your child has cancer.” And it continues through treatment and beyond. The effects of cancer can last long after treatment ends so we’re there to support both survivors and bereaved families. A cancer diagnosis can affect the entire family so ASK’s services extend to parents, caregivers and siblings too.



The race is Saturday, November 23rd at St. Christopher’s School. The kids Donut Dash starts at 8am, the 5K is at 9am. You can get tickets here. Can’t run? The event is in need of volunteers; or if you can’t make it you can donate to a participant, team, or directly to ASK.

Channel 8 viewers can receive $5 off registration fee by using the promo code: ABCRUN