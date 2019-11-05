Breaking News
Henrico water main break to cause problems during morning commute for second day in a row

‘Betting Big on Tech’ fundraiser to support CodeVA

In-Studio Interviews

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC)–You can spend the night betting like a high roller and help support CodeVA. The 3rd Annual Betting Big on Tech Casino Night sponsored by Solvaria is coming up on Thursday, October 14th at The Renaissance.

CodeVA is a non-profit organization that, through advocacy, teacher training, and direct student programs, partners with schools, parents and communities to bring equitable computer science education to all of Virginia’s students. They were integral to incorporating computer science into Virginia’s education standards.   You can learn more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events