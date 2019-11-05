‘Betting Big on Tech’ fundraiser to support CodeVA

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC)–You can spend the night betting like a high roller and help support CodeVA. The 3rd Annual Betting Big on Tech Casino Night sponsored by Solvaria is coming up on Thursday, October 14th at The Renaissance.

CodeVA is a non-profit organization that, through advocacy, teacher training, and direct student programs, partners with schools, parents and communities to bring equitable computer science education to all of Virginia’s students. They were integral to incorporating computer science into Virginia’s education standards. You can learn more here.