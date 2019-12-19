Celebrate Kwanzaa with Elegba Folklore Society

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC)– You can join Elegba Folklore Society, Inc. and help celebrate Kwanzaa at the Capital City Kwanzaa Festival. It’s coming up on Saturday, December 28th 1-8pm at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School.

The festival’s main stage will feature music, dance and message presented to strengthen families and galvanize the community. The African Market will be open with food and shopping. There will be children’s events, workshops and more in this nationally recognized, regionally attended observance of the Kwanzaa holiday. The Capital City Kwanzaa Festival is one of the largest Kwanzaa celebrations on the east coast.

The Ancestral Libation and Candle Lighting Ceremony set the tone for the day. Attendees are invited to come and experience the Kwanzaa holiday right from the start. To observe this Pan-African holiday of unity, strength, clarity and solidarity based on reconnecting with essential African value systems, the 2018 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival’s thematic focus is “Ascension,” which marks the crossing from the 400th year of the recorded arrival of African people, 2019, into the clear vision and promise of 2020. It is serendipitous, then, that the festival’s location is Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School. Dr. King proffered the ideals of Kwanzaa such as Umoja or unity, Ujima or collective work and responsibility, Imani or faith and Nia or purpose in his community-building and action strategies.

You can learn more about all of the day’s festivities by clicking here.