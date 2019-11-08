Hair Raising! Local men growing out beards and mustaches to support area kids

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC)–Men across RVA are letting their whiskers grow to raise money for local charities that take care of area kids. It’s called Mustaches 4 Kids (M4K). Men are encouraged to grow their facial hair between November 6th-December 6th. It ends with the ‘Stache Bash on December 6th at Triple Crossing Beer Fulton. Beards and Mustaches will be evaluated on their size, shape and creativity for prizes and awards. You can make donations right now to support the “growers.”

Want to learn more about M4K? Read on:

M4K Richmond, Inc. is a volunteer-run organization that was founded in 2003 with the goal of raising money for local children’s charities while having fun growing mustaches. Inspired by the National Mustaches for Kids chapters in California and NYC, two Richmond-area philanthropic geniuses took a leap of faith and grew their first mustache. After being spiritually and piously enlightened by the magic of 1) having a mustache and 2) helping children’s charities; the pair began a 10 year campaign to relentlessly recruit growers and brand the M4K Richmond organization. In the beginning there was a small group of less than 10 growers with limited mustache growing potential. Membership has grown each year with over 140 growers sporting sweet mustaches during this past growing session. In 2010 M4K Richmond was incorporated and received recognition as an official 501(c)3 non profit public charity by the IRS. Through the years, M4K Richmond has enlisted the efforts of hundreds of brave growers who collectively have raised over $1,400,000 for Richmond based children’s charities such as The Children Hospital Foundation, Greater Richmond SCAN, The ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation, Feedmore and More.



