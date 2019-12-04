Live Now
Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: House Judiciary Committee takes over

Historic sites across Richmond to don holiday best for Court End Christmas

In-Studio Interviews

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va(WRIC)–The Valentine and 8 other historic sites are opening up their doors for a big holiday celebration this weekend. It’s time for the 33rd annual Court End Christmas. The event offers people the chance to see historic sites and check out holiday traditions at those places. This community tradition also includes free admission and shuttle transportation to the 9 historic sites. Court End Christmas attendees can also enjoy children’s activities, performances, refreshments, gift shops, music, entertainment, tours and much more.

Here’s the list of places taking part along with The Valentine:

  • The Valentine First Freedom Center
  • The Governor’s Mansion
  • The Virginia State Capitol
  • Monumental Church
  • The John Marshall House
  • Historic St. John’s Church
  • The American Civil War Museum’s White House of the Confederacy
  • Masons’ Hall

Court End Christmas is from Noon until 4pm on Sunday, December 8th. You can learn more by clicking here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events