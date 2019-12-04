Historic sites across Richmond to don holiday best for Court End Christmas

RICHMOND, Va(WRIC)–The Valentine and 8 other historic sites are opening up their doors for a big holiday celebration this weekend. It’s time for the 33rd annual Court End Christmas. The event offers people the chance to see historic sites and check out holiday traditions at those places. This community tradition also includes free admission and shuttle transportation to the 9 historic sites. Court End Christmas attendees can also enjoy children’s activities, performances, refreshments, gift shops, music, entertainment, tours and much more.

Here’s the list of places taking part along with The Valentine:

The Valentine First Freedom Center

The Governor’s Mansion

The Virginia State Capitol

Monumental Church

The John Marshall House

Historic St. John’s Church

The American Civil War Museum’s White House of the Confederacy

Masons’ Hall

Court End Christmas is from Noon until 4pm on Sunday, December 8th. You can learn more by clicking here.