Join ‘Ladies of Elegance’ team for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

The Ladies of Elegance are at it again, and this time they want you to join their team for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

The walk is Sunday, October 20th at Innsbrook Pavilion. Registration in general starts at noon, the walk is at 1:30.

Anyone can join the Ladies of Elegance team to help this great cause. $35 covers your registration and gets you a t-shirt. If you join their team, they’ll also be serving food at their tent!

Their goal is $20,000, and they are close–currently around $17,000.

The contact is Sylvia Alexander-Wall, and you can register through her. E-mail theladiesofelegance@concast.net, or call at (804) 305-3744.

To learn more about what the Ladies of Elegance group does, visit their website http://wwwTheladiesofeleganceinc.org.

