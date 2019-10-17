1  of  2
Breaking News
Gas leak forces evacuations, road closures in New Kent County Longtime Congressman Elijah Cummings dies at 68

River City Roll hosts event to benefit foster organization in our area

In-Studio Interviews

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A local organization, Connecting Hearts, helps bring awareness to the foster system, and helps these children find foster families right here in our area.

The ‘Bowling Ball’ is a casual bowling event that benefits the organization, and it’s happening November 7th. Come out to River City Roll from 6:30 -10pm to listen to music, bowl, and have a great time! Former Governor Terry McAuliffe and Mayor Levar Stoney will be in attendance, along with music from the Bart Chucker Band. Tickets are $75 each and are available on the JFS and Connecting Hearts websites, http://www.jfsrichmond.org and http://www.connectingheartsva.org/.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events