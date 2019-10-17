River City Roll hosts event to benefit foster organization in our area

A local organization, Connecting Hearts, helps bring awareness to the foster system, and helps these children find foster families right here in our area.

The ‘Bowling Ball’ is a casual bowling event that benefits the organization, and it’s happening November 7th. Come out to River City Roll from 6:30 -10pm to listen to music, bowl, and have a great time! Former Governor Terry McAuliffe and Mayor Levar Stoney will be in attendance, along with music from the Bart Chucker Band. Tickets are $75 each and are available on the JFS and Connecting Hearts websites, http://www.jfsrichmond.org and http://www.connectingheartsva.org/.