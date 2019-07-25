RVA Community Fun Day returns

The 2nd annual RVA Community Fun Day is coming back! This year’s theme is “Blending Communities”. Event organizer, CEO of “Real Talk with Monica”, Monica L. Ball was in-studio to talk about the event. It’s happening Saturday, July 27th from noon until 6pm at Dorey Park in Henrico. All are welcome to join the fun! There will be a Kid’s Zone, fitness area, school supply donation, health screenings, the Red Cross will be accepting blood donations, and so much more. Our very own Constance Jones will be the emcee!

Here’s a link to more information on the event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2072668126162939/