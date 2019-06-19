Intern With 8News

Internship Opportunities:

WRIC 8News is committed to developing talent and interest in our industry and provides a wide range of internship opportunities for students.

An internship at WRIC 8News can provide you the chance to explore your career interests, acquire marketable job skills while “learning the ropes” of the industry, establish professional contacts, and gain practical work experience.

The WRIC 8News internship program offers opportunities in the areas of News, Digital Media, Weather and Sports. Our internships offer meaningful educational and work experiences designed to meet the academic and career goals of the intern. Our management will teach and encourage, but it’s up to the student to bring an enthusiasm to learn. Because internships at WRIC 8News are learning experiences, they are unpaid.

Eligibility:

· 18 years of age

· Enrolled in an accredited school, college or university

· Able to provide a letter from the student’s school stating that

the student will be granted credit for the internship.

Click Here to apply.