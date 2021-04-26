Isaiah Brown Shooting Thirty-two-year-old Isaiah Brown was shot by a police deputy in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, on April 21, 2021. The unarmed Black man was talking with 911 dispatch when he was shot – the deputy mistook the phone he was holding for a gun. Isaiah Brown in critical condition after being shot 10 times by Spotsylvania deputy, attorney says Video Attorney for Isaiah Brown says Spotsylvania deputy shooting was ‘completely avoidable’ Video Body camera video, 911 call of deputy shooting man in Spotsylvania County released Video Virginia State Police to investigate deputy-involved shooting in Spotsylvania County