Busch Gardens looking to hire Scare Squad members

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Sometimes going to work can be scary, but no worries these open positions at Busch Gardens are supposed to be frightening.

The theme park is looking for some spine-chilling extras for the fall season. Positions are open now for the Busch Gardens Scare Squad.

Pay for Scare Squad members starts at $15 an hour and includes a $500 sign on bonus.

Busch Gardens is holding auditions for the role every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Busch Gardens Entertainment Office.

Applicants have to be able to work through multiple hours of repetitive actions and sounds, wear makeup or masks and be comfortable in the dark.

The application is available on the SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment website.