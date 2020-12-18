Chesterfield Schools looking to hire teachers at virtual job fairs

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is looking to fill critical needs and elementary school teacher roles. They will host a separate virtual job fair to fill positions at each level.

For the critical needs teacher the district is looking for applicants licensed to teach math, science, special education, world language, English as a Second Language, and career and technical education courses. Applications for this role must be submitted by Jan. 22. The job fair will be held online on Saturday, Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thy are also looking for teachers with a license to teach elementary education. These teachers must apply by Feb. 14. The job fair will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Interested applicants can click here to find the applications.