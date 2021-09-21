CVS looking to hire hundreds of Virginians during Friday career event

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — CVS has 840 openings in Virginia and hopes to fill those during a national hiring event on Friday.

Through the event CVS is looking to hire 25,000 jobs nationwide.

The openings include pharmacy positions, nursing jobs and retail opportunities. Some of the positions are brand new while others will fill exisitng openings. The new hires will help meet demands brought on by the flu season and ongoing pandemic.

“Every flu season we need additional team members,” said Neela Montgomery, Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, CVS Pharmacy, “but this year we’re looking for even more. With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we’re estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates. These jobs offer a rewarding opportunity to really make an impact on public health in our country.”

Starting in July 2022, the minimum wage for CVS employees will be raised to $15 an hour.

People can begin the hiring process either by visiting the career day webpage or by texting CVS to 25000.