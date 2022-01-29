Domino’s hiring 250 people at Richmond job fairs

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Domino’s is looking to make 250 hires across the Richmond region next month. People will have the opportunity to interview for delivery, customer service and food preparation jobs.

According to a release from the corporation, they are holding in-store hiring events on Feb. 24 at the following locations:

  • 550 E. Laburnum Ave. from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • 1601 Willow Lawn Dr. from 2-4 p.m.
  • 3906 Hull St. from 5-7 p.m.

Domino’s said there will be open interviews at the store. The release states that candidates should be “eager to join a growing team.”

Employees are offered discounts, training and advancement opportunities.

“The success of Domino’s allows us to expand our business, so we can continue to do what we do best – make great pizzas and deliver them with exceptional service,” said Nona Wood, Domino’s director of corporate operations in Virginia. “But of course, we can’t do that without a team of stellar employees.”

