RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — HCA Virginia hospitals are hosting a hiring event for registered nurses (RN) on Thursday amid critical nursing and staffing shortages throughout the country.

The event will be held on Feb. 24, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at The Boathouse Sunday Park location in Midlothian located at 4602 Millridge Pkwy.

The three hospitals participating are Henrico Doctor’s Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.

The hiring event will feature on-the-spot offers and up to $15,000 sign-on bonuses.

According to a release by HCA, you can have hot chocolate and career conversations with leaders from various specialty areas — offering the opportunity to speak one-on-one with nursing directors and staff from the three hospitals.