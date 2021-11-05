Henrico County Public Schools hiring additional bus drivers, food staff, instructional assistants

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is working to fill multiple kinds of positions, if you’re interested there will be a job fair on Tuesday.

At the job fair, interested applicants can talk to the school district’s team about bus driving, school nutrition and temporary instructional assistant positions.

The job fair will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New bus drivers are eligible for bonuses of $1,000 to $3,000 and paid training.

Applicants must wear a mask to the event. Anyone with questions can call HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664.