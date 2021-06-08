Henrico County schools holding two in-person job fairs this month

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is searching for more bus drivers, school nutrition staff and other employees. People interested in a position with the school district can attend one of two jobs fairs this month.

The first job fair is Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be held at the Tuckahoe Area Library. Henrico schools will be interviewing potential bus drivers and school nutrition services staff.

The second job fair is Wednesday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Libbie Mill Library. This job fair offers people the opportunity to interview for bus driver, school nutrition and other high-need positions.

Job training will be offered for bus driver applicants without experience.

Interested people can apply online ahead of time and review information such as the benefits package.