Henrico Public Utilities to hold virtual, in-person job fair

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Department of Public Utilities (DPU) will host a free job fair on Saturday for residents looking for a job.

The virtual and in-person job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Public Utilities Operations Center, located at 10401 Woodman Center.

Face masks and social distancing will be required.

Residents interested in attending may review job postings by clicking here.

For more information, click here.

