Henrico schools still in need of bus drivers, offering bonuses up to $3,000

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools students are heading back to school on Sept. 8 and they will need a way to get there. The school district still needs bus drivers and bonuses ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 are being offered to new hires.

The bonuses start at $1,000 for new drivers with no experience, $2,000 is offered to drivers with a CDL and $3,000 is offered to drivers with a CDL and S and P endorsements.

In addition to the bonuses, drivers can get $125 in safe driving incentives each quarter and a new attendance incentive of $200 their first quarter. The next three quarters there are attendance incentives of $100 each quarter.

Applicants do not have to have bus driving experience to get hired, there will be paid training offered for new hires.

To qualify for the job applicants must be 21 or older, have a valid Virginia driver’s license, be able to obtain a CDL with the needed endorsements, pass a physical, pass a drug test and have no felony convictions.

The application and benefits are on the Henrico schools website. Anyone with questions can call HCPS human resources at 804-652-3664.