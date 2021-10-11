Hop in the driver’s seat at Henrico Schools’ bus driver hiring event

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you have a valid driver’s license and are over 21 years old you can go test drive a big yellow school bus on Saturday. Henrico County Public Schools is still searching for bus drivers and during their “Drive the Bus” event, applicants can try their hand at the job.

The bus driver hiring event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday and goes until 2 p.m. Interested applicants can go to the parking lot near Chester E. Fritz Stadium at Hermitage High School.

During the event, representatives from the school district will help you navigate a test driving course and provide information about the job opportunity. Interested applicants will get to learn more about the job duties, work schedule, pay and benefits.

There will be opportunities for an interview at the event. To apply you must be over 21, have a driver’s license, be able to obtain and hold a CDL, able to pass a physical and a drug test. Some people with felony convictions may still be eligible for the open positions.

New drivers will participate in paid training.

To participate, sign up ahead of time on the Henrico Schools transportation website.