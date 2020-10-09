Job seekers wanted: John Tyler Community College to host virtual job fair

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you looking for a job in the Richmond region? Students and alumni of John Tyler Community College as well as community members can connect to job opportunities virtually on Oct. 20.

The Fall Virtual Career Fair will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The fair will feature a variety of employers from different industries.

“We know many of our students and alumni and members of our community have had their employment impacted by the pandemic, and we want to help them learn about the jobs area employers need to fill,” says Ashley Pinney, career and internship coordinator at Tyler.

During the virtual fair interested applicants will be able to connect directly with local employers through live chat, watch videos, take virtual tours and download brochures about job opportunities.

The list of companies hiring at the event will become available on Oct. 14, click here for the list.

Career fair attendance is free and open to the public. Sign up here by Oct. 19 to get the event link.

If you have questions about the Fall Career Fair or about other free career services offered by Tyler, contact Pinney at apinney@jtcc.edu or 804-706-5166.

