John Tyler Community College hosts virtual job fair

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Don’t let the pandemic hold you back from your job search — John Tyler Community College will be hosting a virtual career fair for job seekers hunting for part-time employment or an internship.

Hosted by Tyler’s Career Services Office, the event will take place online from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Participants will be able to live chat with local employers, watch videos, take virtual tours and download brochures that highlighting job openings. The full list of employers participating in the fair will be unveiled on Sept. 4.

Registration for the free event closes at 5 p.m. on Sept. 9. Click here to sign up.

LATEST HEADLINES: