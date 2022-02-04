Kings Dominion hiring seasonal workers starting at $15 an hour

DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Kings Dominion will be holding a hiring fair tomorrow to connect with potential seasonal workers. The amusement park is looking to hire 3,000 people for the 2022 season.

The hiring event will be at the park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The application is available on the Kings Dominion website.

According to Kings Dominion workers will make between $15 and $20 an hour. The season officially kicks off on March 12.

They are looking for people to work in rides, merchandise, park services, food service, guest services, hospitality and more.

Kings Dominion says that employees are given discounts, rewards, recognition, access to exclusive events and free admission to all Cedar Fair parks.