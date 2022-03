DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Kings Dominion is hosting a hiring event Saturday as the park is looking to hire for year-round, part-time and seasonal positions.

The event is happening from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 5.

Employees get a starting pay of $15 per hour in addition to special park access and discounts.

If you are looking for a job, you can read more about it by visiting the Kings Dominion website.

Kings Dominion’s opening day is next Saturday, March 12.