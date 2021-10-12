Kroger hiring over 1,100 new Virginia workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kroger is holding a hiring event on Wednesday afternoon to bring in more workers both in the high-priority Richmond region region and across the state.

The hiring event will include opportunities to apply for both full-time and part-time positions.

The event starts at 2 p.m. and ends at 5p.m. It is being conducted as a hybrid job fair and people can find out more about how to register on the Kroger jobs webpage.

The company is planning to hire a total of 1,100 workers at the event. The open positions include retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, pharmacy and healthcare jobs.

According to a release from the company, some hires may be eligible for the Kroger tuition reimbursement program.

“Kroger is eager to welcome new associates to our organization as we prepare for an incredible holiday season where customers are planning to safely return to larger family gatherings and celebrations,” said Lori Raya, Kroger Mid-Atlantic division president.