Kroger hosting virtual, in-store hiring event for veterans, active military and family members

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Kroger is hosting upcoming virtual and in-store hiring events for veterans.

The hiring event is set for Wednesday, November 10, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. virtually and at all store locations.

The event is for veterans, active military and their family members. Kroger is currently looking to fill in full- and part-time positions across the company including all-purpose clerks, distribution centers and delivery, department managers, e-commerce, pharmacy, and more.

Kroger offers resources, benefits and training, to help associates thrive including:

Full-time & part-time positions available across all areas of the business, including retail, manufacturing and distribution.

Top-tier health and retirement benefits that fit your lifestyle: comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive wages, healthcare, and retirement.

Endless opportunities to learn and advance through on-demand, role-specific training and resources through FEED desktop and mobile and modern learning

Save hundreds of dollars annually with associate discounts on groceries, electronics, entertainment streaming services, travel, and more.

Veterans, active military, and their family members interested in joining the Kroger team should apply HERE.

To find a Kroger location near you, click HERE.