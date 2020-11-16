Kroger is hiring! Nearly 400 positions open in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you looking to work the holidays? Kroger is hiring to support the seasonal holiday business at its Virginia stores.

Since the pandemic started Kroger said they have hired almost 11,000 employees.

“As a leading employer and retailer, we are preparing for the season ahead, knowing COVID-19 will continue to affect every aspect of our daily lives and operations. We are taking proactive steps to ensure our stores and facilities are clean, safe and appropriately staffed as well as shelves are full of fresh food and essentials and our supply chain and e-commerce solutions continue to operate efficiently, especially for upcoming holiday celebrations,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic.

Jobs are available for seasonal support as well as non-seasonal needs. Apply here.