Looking for work? Regional job fair planned for Tuesday in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Employment Commission is teaming up with other local organizations to hold a regional job far with over 40 different employers.

The job fair will be held Tuesday at the Historic Southside High School Education Center at 12318 Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie. The fair starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.

Possible employers include local governments from the region, sheriff’s offices, school districts, hospitals, fast food restaurants and more.

People participating are asked to bring copies of their resume and dress for interviews. Some employers are looking to make hires on site.

Everyone will be required to wear a mask during the event.