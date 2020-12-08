Marco’s Pizza holding job fair tomorrow

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Marco’s Pizza is holding an in-person job fair tomorrow to hire 35 new team members. The company is looking to hire managers, pizza makers and delivery drivers for its new location in Glen Allen.

The job fair will be held at 9681 W Broad Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The new employees would start on Dec. 27, the grand opening for their Glen Allen location. All applicants must be 14 years or older.

If you can’t make it to the job fair, you can apply online.