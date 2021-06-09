Movie filming in Hopewell looking for extras of all ages

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — If you’ve ever wanted to see yourself on the big screen or meet stars from films like Napoleon Dynamite and Titanic, then you may be in luck.

“Tapawingo” started filming in Hopewell this week and between now and July the film needs a large variety of extras. There are roles ranging from 15-year-old kids attending school or playing basketball to 70-year-old adults taking a swim or playing bingo.

Tapawingo stars include Jon Heder, who played Napoleon Dynamite in 2004, and Billy Zane, who played Rose’s fiancé in the “Titanic” in 1997. The movie will also feature “The Bold and the Beautiful” acctress Kim Matula, “Married…With Children” actress Amanda Bearse and “Home Improvement” actor Blake Clarke.

People living in the area can fill out information to apply to be a background actor or actress.

Applicants will need to provide a headshot, full body photo, height and weight. They will also need to give information about their shirt size, pant size, shoe size and if they have any specialty wardrobe items from the 1970s and 1980s. When applying potential extras must give their availability, who referred them, their union status and what roles they are interested in.

The following extra roles are open:

grocery shoppers (any age)

library patrons (any age)

young women (ages 18-20)

bus passengers (ages 45-65)

convenience store patrons (age 25+)

cafeteria workers (age 50+)

students (ages 15-18)

teachers (any age)

basketball players (tall, slender, age 15-25)

“mathletes” (ages 15-20)

mall shoppers (any age)

mall girls (ages early 20’s)

roller skaters (ages 20-50)

office workers (ages 40-60)

bingo players (ages 40-80)

audience members

arcade kids (ages 15-25)

swimmers (ages 60-70)

older students (ages 20-50)

All information should be submitted to tapawingobg@gmail.com.

All extras will be required to participate in coronavirus testing on set.