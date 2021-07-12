Petersburg schools holding job fair for elementary school learning support staff

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Public Schools is hosting a job fair to fill support roles at the district’s elementary schools.

The recruitment fair will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for people interested in becoming elementary learning support assistants. The event will be held at the Petersburg City School Board Office on South Boulevard East.

Principals from the four elementary schools will be there to conduct interviews.

All interested applicants should bring a resume. Questions can be sent to Sonji Mason at somason@petersburg.k12.va.us.