Rappahannock Area Health District hiring vaccinators for clinics

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Nurses with the necessary qualifications could make up to $36 an hour helping to vaccinate people in the Rappahannock Area Health District.

The health district is hiring for people to temporarily work at COVID-19 vaccination PODs to distribute vaccinations. In order to work the vaccine events, health care workers must be available varying weekends and some weekends with advanced notice. These events are held in Spotsylvania, Caroline, King George, Fredericksburg and Stafford counties.

Registered nurses will be paid $36 an hour and licensed practical nurses will be paid $26 an hour. There are 10 total positions available.

Interested applicants can contact amy.schatz@vdh.virginia.gov.