Richmond Fire Department looking for new recruits

Richmond firetruck (File photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department is holding an informational session for those interested in joining their department this month.

The session is scheduled for June 24 at Fire Station One on North 24th Street. It will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Attendees will have the chance to talk to firefighters about the job and tour the facility.

They are looking for lateral and traditional recruits. Traditional recruits will go through up to 26 weeks of training while lateral recruits will receive refresher training for about four to six weeks.

Apply on the Richmond Fire website.

