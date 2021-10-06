Richmond Public Schools hiring part-time nutrition workers

SEATTLE, WA – MARCH 18: Christy Cusick hands out free school lunches to kids and their parents at Olympic Hills Elementary School on March 18, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. As a result of all schools in Washington state being closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak until at least April 27th, Seattle Public Schools is providing carry-out meals to students during lunch hours. (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Part-time workers and volunteers are needed to help Richmond Public Schools students get the meals they need. The school district announced they currently were hiring for food service assistant positions.

The pay starts at $12 an hour and employees would report to work 5 days a week. According to a flyer shared by the school district, food service assistants help prepare student meals, ensure they’re stored safely, work to keep the kitchen area clean and help order supplies for meals.

Anyone interested in a food service role can apply on the RPS website or call 804-771-7031.

As for the volunteer roles, people will help pass out meals at kiosks. People looking to volunteer can email Grady Hart at ghart@rvaschools.net.

Richmond Public Schools just recently switched their meal plans away from cold grab and go meals to more hot traditional hot meals. The school district was almost 100 staff shy of what they needed to make this work in late September.