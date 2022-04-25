CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County is hiring 911 dispatchers to join its Emergency Communications Center (ECC). The center serves as the primary answering point for emergency and non-emergency requests within the county.

According to the county, the position is dedicated to assist in saving lives and protecting property, facilitating the flow of information between callers and county emergency services, and providing aid and instructions prior to the arrival of safety field resources.

The annual salary is quoted to start at $47,614, and includes medical and dental insurance options.

The program also features a paid training academy and opportunities for advancement, according to Chesterfield County.

To apply, visit the Chesterfield 911 website.