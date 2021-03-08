Virginia Employment Commission to hold statewide virtual job fair this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Employment Commission is holding a three day virtual event to help people find jobs all over the state.

Each day will be dedicated to different regions. On Tuesday, job seekers can speak with companies located in Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. On Wednesday, there will be opportunities to speak with Southwestern and South Central employers. Thursday will be for people seeking employment in the Greater Richmond and Hampton Roads regions.

People looking for work can register for just one day or multiple. Only one registration form is needed per person. The registration forms can be filled out online. Applicants are encouraged to include a resume or summary of experience when registering.

Over the three days, over 500 employers will be seeking workers. Employers can still register to participate by clicking here.