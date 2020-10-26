Virtual job fair for people with disabilities tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Community members can participate in the National Disability Employment Awareness Month Job Fair on Tuesday. The event will help adults with disabilities, family members, professionals and anyone else learn about community resources, employment, fair housing and Medicaid waivers.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is being sponsored by the City of Richmond Office of Aging and Disability Services and Anthem Healthkeepers Plus.

This virtual event will be hosted by Clovia Lawrence with Project Give Back to the Community.

Employers attending the job fair include:

City of Richmond

Chick Fil A

Performance Food Group

The Kleane Kare Team

Lowes

Integrity Staffing

Krispy Kreme

SMI Hotels

GRTC

The Choice Group

