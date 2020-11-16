Virtual job fair to be held for ex-offenders on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ex-offenders and people with criminal backgrounds can receive assistance reentering the workplace at a virtual Richmond area community job fair on Wednesday. The event is being organized by the Virginia Career Works-Capital Region and the Department of Corrections.

The event will feature 25 employers and resource agencies for job seekers to speak and interview with employers in the hospitality, retail, food service and transportation industries.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Interested applicants can contact Sharon Drennan at 804-952-6101 or by email at sharon.drennan@equusworks.com to sign up.