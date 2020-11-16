Virtual job fair to be held for ex-offenders on Wednesday

Jobs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ex-offenders and people with criminal backgrounds can receive assistance reentering the workplace at a virtual Richmond area community job fair on Wednesday. The event is being organized by the Virginia Career Works-Capital Region and the Department of Corrections.

The event will feature 25 employers and resource agencies for job seekers to speak and interview with employers in the hospitality, retail, food service and transportation industries.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Interested applicants can contact Sharon Drennan at 804-952-6101 or by email at sharon.drennan@equusworks.com to sign up.

Search for jobs on WRIC.com

Search for jobs on WRIC.com

Search our NEW local job board and find your next seasonal gig or lifelong career. Browse our database of local job listings. Or if you’re an employer, post your job to our site.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events