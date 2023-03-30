(NEXSTAR) – Players have hit the course in preparation for the 3rd stop of the LIV Golf 2023 tour in Orlando, and already the Orange County National is presenting challenges even for seasoned pros.

2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau got in a practice round and played the pro-am event and had one key takeaway.

“The greens are tricky, I tell you that,” DeChambeau said. “With the wind, the grain, there are a lot of flat areas. It’ll be tough out there.”

DeChambeau is captain of Crushers GC, which sits in 3rd out of 12 teams heading into the shotgun start on Friday.

48 pros hit the course at Orange County National on March 31st, with a 1:15 p.m. Eastern tee time. As with other LIV events, fans can catch their favorite player on any day of the tournament. There are no cuts.

On Saturdays and Sundays, viewers can catch the competition via the app, or on their local CW Network station. Coverage will be available on a number of non-CW stations in select markets, including WGN in Chicago and KRON4 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The CW has posted a list of partner stations online, check your program guide for station numbers and availability.