Meet the Team

Anchors
Juan Conde
Constance Jones
Morgan Dean
Katie Dupree
Gretchen Ross
Amy Simpson
Natalie Kalibat
Kirk Nawrotsky
Reporters
Kerri O’Brien
Sara McCloskey
Talya Cunningham
Nick Conigliaro
Sierra Fox
Basil John
Alex Thorson
Meteorologists
John Bernier
Matt DiNardo
Travis Michels
Michelle Morgan
Producers
Alyson Laughrun
Michael Stern
Sara Dignan
Malik Lennon
Kyle Gibson
Tyra Whitney
Jake Britton
Synclaire Cruel
Danielle Guichard
Dean Mirashi
Keyris Manzanares
Photojournalists
Paul Nevadoski
Forrest Shelor
Ron Carthen
Howard Williams
Brad Davis
Will McCue
Quincy Tucker
James Shumaker
Tyler Thrasher
Jacob Sexton
Management
Shane Moreland
Chris Payne
Catherine Shelor
Will Armbruster
Carla Lemons
Alonzo Small

